Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $4.94 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,352 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 3.3% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Argus upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Intel stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.