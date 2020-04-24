Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Acquires 840 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,050,510,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,351,000 after buying an additional 119,198 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

