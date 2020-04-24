Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,655 American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total transaction of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.92.

American Tower stock opened at $248.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.63. The stock has a market cap of $107.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

