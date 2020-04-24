Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of MTUM opened at $115.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.63. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

