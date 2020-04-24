Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,320 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises 1.3% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX opened at $33.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.