Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Buys 3,630 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 639,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after buying an additional 79,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after buying an additional 75,168 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 81.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 244,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 109,481 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMRE shares. National Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.21.

GMRE opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $466.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. Global Medical REIT Inc has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.44 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

