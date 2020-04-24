Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Buys 4,598 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,094.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,337,713,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,264,848,000 after buying an additional 1,579,858 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 638,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 571,420 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $284.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.71. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The company has a market capitalization of $173.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.35.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

