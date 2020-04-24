Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Buys New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,865 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $305.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.92. The company has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

