Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $205.24 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

