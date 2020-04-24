Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $107,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,190 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,858,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,830,000 after purchasing an additional 823,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,847,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 115,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,345,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $31.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

