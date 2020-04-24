Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for 2.2% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

BATS:IGV opened at $228.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.86. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.1703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares North American Tech-Software ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.