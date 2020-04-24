Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $31,000 Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 5,350.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,702,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF alerts:

ONEQ stock opened at $331.42 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $257.38 and a 1 year high of $383.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.