Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $59,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 156,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 436,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $94.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.98.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $42.46 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

