Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Invests $479,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Shares of GE opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

