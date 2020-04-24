Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after acquiring an additional 876,611 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,918 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,728,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after acquiring an additional 128,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,125,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,770,000 after acquiring an additional 489,266 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,232 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.62.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.