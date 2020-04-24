Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Raises Stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 153.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 175,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period.

Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

