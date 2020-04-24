Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $279.98 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

