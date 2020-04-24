Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,934,000 after buying an additional 42,329 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.75.

SPGI stock opened at $279.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.24.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

