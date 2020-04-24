Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 236,157 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $4,801,071.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

Shares of BX opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.12. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.12). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.63%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

