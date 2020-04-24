Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.33

Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC (LON:BPC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as low as $1.15. Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 12,452,497 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 million and a PE ratio of -12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Bahamas Petroleum Company Profile (LON:BPC)

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. The company owns a 100% interest in five exploration licenses. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

