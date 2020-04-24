Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.06.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $94.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.98.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

