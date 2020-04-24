Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 34.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.8% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.5% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 269,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

NYSE:PGR opened at $81.61 on Friday. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.11.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

