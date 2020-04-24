Ballentine Partners LLC Has $534,000 Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 6,510.5% in the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 83,335 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 101.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 7.2% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Boeing by 4,693.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $137.74 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.97. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.11.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

