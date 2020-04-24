Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $426.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a PE ratio of 86.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,708,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.62.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

