Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 2.7% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bank of America by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515,773 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $190.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

