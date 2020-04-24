Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

NYSE DT opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 417,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,700,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,957,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,817,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,687,209.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 848,407 shares of company stock valued at $26,105,690 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $2,530,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 304,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.