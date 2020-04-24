Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

