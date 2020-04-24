Baystate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $235.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

