Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Cut by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,131 shares of company stock worth $9,848,212. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $265.08 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.