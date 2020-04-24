Beijing Enterprises Water Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Cut to “Sell” at Canaccord Genuity

Beijing Enterprises Water Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beijing Enterprises Water Group in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:BPRMF opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. Beijing Enterprises Water Group has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $26.24.

About Beijing Enterprises Water Group

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; and blue prism digital exchange for downloading disruptive and AI-enabled capabilities.

