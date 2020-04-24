Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.63

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.63 and traded as low as $6.55. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

BELFA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Bel Fuse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $87.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein purchased 4,300 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 11,012 shares of company stock worth $99,057 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL owned about 0.26% of Bel Fuse worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

