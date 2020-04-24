Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Equities researchers at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.12.

NKTR opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.02. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 383.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 5,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $132,714.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $147,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,992. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,938,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,437,000 after buying an additional 1,807,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,146,000 after purchasing an additional 276,983 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,962,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,969,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,096,000 after purchasing an additional 312,311 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,495,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

