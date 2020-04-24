Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.7% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after acquiring an additional 277,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $166.38 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.