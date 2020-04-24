BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $55.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.83. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $77.67.

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

