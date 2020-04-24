BHP Group PLC to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for BHP Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $3.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BBL. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of BBL opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $51.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BHP Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,004 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BHP Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 140,910 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

