Billeaud Capital Management LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Billeaud Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Billeaud Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 53,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in American Tower by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $1,988,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $248.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.63. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.92.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.