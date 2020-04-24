Billeaud Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Billeaud Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 35.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,948 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.0% of Billeaud Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Billeaud Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,040,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.33. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Richard H. Bachmann purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $107,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,943,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,079,850.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

