Billeaud Capital Management LLC Sells 2,630 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Billeaud Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for about 1.4% of Billeaud Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Billeaud Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in General Mills by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $61.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 33,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $1,945,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,497.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $2,779,941.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,825,613 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.