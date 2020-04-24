Billeaud Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Billeaud Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up about 2.1% of Billeaud Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Billeaud Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Bank OZK boosted its position in Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Southern by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in Southern by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $2,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE SO opened at $56.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.46. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra raised their price objective on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.