BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.88

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.88 and traded as low as $11.84. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 59,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 458,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 216,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

