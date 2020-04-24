BLB&B Advisors LLC Invests $74,000 in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ET. UBS Group cut their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Shares of ET stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Richard Perry purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,081.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

