Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 7,000 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $59.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.19.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.