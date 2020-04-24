Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8,608.1% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 839,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,993,000 after purchasing an additional 829,991 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 284,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 26,798 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 137.5% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 110,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 64,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 99,343 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

