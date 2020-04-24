Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after buying an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,237,409,000 after buying an additional 260,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $974,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $928,038,000 after buying an additional 553,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $742,950,000 after buying an additional 156,840 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The firm has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

