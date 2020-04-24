Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,886 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,932,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $35.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

