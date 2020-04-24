Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $1.06 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

