Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,639,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 997.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,378,000 after buying an additional 1,622,256 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,326.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 476,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,081,000 after buying an additional 443,000 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 604,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,924,000 after buying an additional 226,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 339.8% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 266,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,837,000 after buying an additional 206,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global stock opened at $279.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.24. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

