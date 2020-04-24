Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Pfizer by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,482,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,991 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,326,225,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

PFE stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $197.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

