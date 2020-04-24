Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CVS Health by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,531,000 after purchasing an additional 209,283 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

CVS opened at $61.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

