Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $644,000 Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

TD opened at $38.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.76. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

